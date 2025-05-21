State Bank of India Releases SBI PO Mains Result 2025 at sbi.co.in- Get Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at sbi.co.in According to the schedule, the SBI Mains PO exam 2025 took place on May 5, 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at sbi.co.in.

According to the schedule, the SBI Mains PO exam 2025 took place on May 5, 2025. Candidates required to secure minimum qualifying marks in each section, including the descriptive paper. The marks from Phase-II and Phase-III will be normalized to 100. The preliminary exam marks will not be considered for the final merit list. Selection will be made from top-ranking candidates in each category.

SBI PO Prelims was conducted on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, 2025, and the results were declared in April.

SBI PO Mains Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official SBI website at https://sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ section Go to ‘Join SBI’, and then click on ‘Current Openings’ Click on the link to check SBI PO Mains Results 2025 The PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for Phase 3 will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

SBI PO Mains Results 2025: Direct Link