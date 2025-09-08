SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Dates Announced; Admit Card to Be Released Soon

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative examination dates for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates can check the details regarding exam dates and admit cards on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the tentative examination dates for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Preliminary Exam 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, for recruitment to 6,589 vacancies. Candidates can check the details regarding exam dates and admit cards on the official website, sbi.co.in.

According to the notification, the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card will be released shortly. Once available, applicants can download it from the Careers section of the bank’s website.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Steps to Check Exam Dates

Visit the SBI official website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.

Select ‘Current Openings’ and then click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates’.

View the tentative exam dates.

Out of the total vacancies, 5,180 are for regular posts and 1,409 are backlog vacancies. The category-wise distribution includes 2,255 posts for General candidates, 788 for SC candidates, 450 for ST candidates, 1,179 for OBC candidates, and 508 for EWS candidates.

The recruitment process involves multiple stages. It starts with the Preliminary Exam, an online test carrying 100 marks. Qualified candidates will move on to the Main Exam, which consists of 190 questions carrying 200 marks to be completed in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

In addition, candidates who have not studied the local language in Class 10 or 12 must appear for a Language Proficiency Test. The marks obtained in the Main Exam will be considered for the final merit list. The final selection is subject to successful document verification and clearing the local language requirement.