SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out Now - Check Link and Download Deadline

Posted on 15 Sep 2025
09:39 AM

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in, by entering their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth in DD-MM-YY format. The download window will remain open until September 27, 2025.

The SBI Clerk Junior Associate Prelims will be held on September 20, 21, and 27 in four shifts of one hour each — 9 AM to 10 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, gender, scanned photograph and signature, along with the exam date, reporting time, parent’s name, and allotted shift.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card

  • Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Career’ section.
  • Click on the link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card.
  • Select the preferred language, enter login credentials, and click ‘Login’.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

In case of difficulty accessing the admit card, SBI has advised candidates to retry after a short interval or during off-peak hours at night.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
09:49 AM
SBI Clerk State Bank of India (SBI) Admit Card
