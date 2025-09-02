SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Now at sbi.co.in: Download Link, Scores and Cutoff Details

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Results 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Results 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. To access the scorecard, candidates need to log in using their roll number or registration number along with their date of birth.

The SBI PO exam 2025 is being conducted in three phases: prelims, mains, and the final selection round comprising the interview. The prelims result serves as the qualifying stage, shortlisting candidates for the next round. The SBI PO result 2025 scorecard contains essential details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, marks obtained in each section, cut-off score, and overall qualification status.

To check their results, candidates must visit the official website and click on the ‘Careers’ section. From there, they need to open the ‘SBI PO result 2025’ link, enter their credentials, and submit the details. The result will then appear on the screen for download and future reference.

This year, the SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies. The preliminary exam was held on August 4 and 5, 2025. As per the SBI marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect response.

With the prelims result now out, successful candidates will move on to the next crucial stage — the SBI PO Mains Examination 2025.

Find the direct result download link here.