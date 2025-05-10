State Bank of India Begins Application for 2964 Circle Based Officer Posts- Eligibility and Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for Circle Based Officer posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in As per the official notice, this recruitment drive will fill up 2964 posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India, SBI invited applications for Circle Based Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for Circle Based Officer posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the official notice, this recruitment drive will fill up 2964 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on May 9, 2025. The last date to apply is May 29, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates should have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age as on April 30, 2025 5 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.04.2004 and not earlier than 01.05.1995 (both days inclusive).

The application fee is Rs 750 for the General/ EWS/OBC category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

