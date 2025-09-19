Staff Selection Commission

Lakhs of Candidates Wait as SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card Release Gets Delayed Just Before Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
14:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The delay has led to growing frustration among lakhs of aspirants preparing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025
This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 for Havaldars in CBIC and CBN departments

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025, just a day ahead of the scheduled start of the examination. The delay has led to growing frustration among lakhs of aspirants preparing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the computer-based test.

The SSC MTS 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 24, in two sessions per day, and candidates are required to attend both sessions. The examination will be conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 for Havaldars in CBIC and CBN departments.

The delayed release of the admit card, especially so close to the examination date, has added to the stress of candidates already facing concerns over exam mismanagement and cancellation reports in various regions. SSC has yet to issue an official clarification regarding the delay.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
  2. Go to the Candidate Login section on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials
  4. Click on the link to access the SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card
  5. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC portal for updates and ensure all documents are in order ahead of the exam date.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
14:37 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC MTS Admit Card SSC job aspirants SSC 2025
Similar stories
Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today for 724 Vacant Seats- Know. . .

NEET PG

SC to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea on September 23; Case Listed First on the B. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results to Be Announced Today- Know Full Schedule H. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Govt to Provide ₹1,000 Monthly Assistance to Unemployed Graduates: CM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today for 724 Vacant Seats- Know. . .

NEET PG

SC to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea on September 23; Case Listed First on the B. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results to Be Announced Today- Know Full Schedule H. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Govt to Provide ₹1,000 Monthly Assistance to Unemployed Graduates: CM

memorandum of understanding (MoU)

IIM Jammu Signs MoU with ICMAI to Boost Research and Management Education

MCC

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to Remain Unchanged: MCC Conf. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality