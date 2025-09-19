Lakhs of Candidates Wait as SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card Release Gets Delayed Just Before Exam

Summary The delay has led to growing frustration among lakhs of aspirants preparing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 for Havaldars in CBIC and CBN departments

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025, just a day ahead of the scheduled start of the examination. The delay has led to growing frustration among lakhs of aspirants preparing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the computer-based test.

The SSC MTS 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 24, in two sessions per day, and candidates are required to attend both sessions. The examination will be conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 for Havaldars in CBIC and CBN departments.

The delayed release of the admit card, especially so close to the examination date, has added to the stress of candidates already facing concerns over exam mismanagement and cancellation reports in various regions. SSC has yet to issue an official clarification regarding the delay.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in Go to the Candidate Login section on the homepage Enter your login credentials Click on the link to access the SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC portal for updates and ensure all documents are in order ahead of the exam date.