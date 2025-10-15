SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
09:09 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) soon.
Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their responses and raise objections, if any, through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their responses and raise objections, if any, through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be allowed to submit challenges against the provisional answers in case of any discrepancies. To do so, they must provide valid supporting evidence in favour of their claims. The objection submission process will require a nominal fee per question, payable through the official portal. According to the official notice issued on September 26, the Commission had informed that the challenge submission for CGLE questions is expected to begin around October 15.

The Challenge for CGLE Questions will commence around 15th October,” SSC notified.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing all objections, the subject experts will evaluate the representations, and the final answer key will be released thereafter. The final results will be prepared based on this updated key.

This year, around 28 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2025 examination, out of which approximately 13.5 lakh appeared for the Tier 1 round. The examination was conducted at 255 centres across 126 cities nationwide, marking one of the largest recruitment exams for graduate-level government positions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for official updates regarding the release of the CGL Tier 1 answer key and objection window.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
09:09 AM
SSC CGL 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Answer Key
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

AACCC

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; De. . .

UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

AACCC

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; De. . .

UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by . . .

Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable, Head Constable 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Apply For 120. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality