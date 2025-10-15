SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their responses and raise objections, if any, through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be allowed to submit challenges against the provisional answers in case of any discrepancies. To do so, they must provide valid supporting evidence in favour of their claims. The objection submission process will require a nominal fee per question, payable through the official portal. According to the official notice issued on September 26, the Commission had informed that the challenge submission for CGLE questions is expected to begin around October 15.

“The Challenge for CGLE Questions will commence around 15th October,” SSC notified.

After reviewing all objections, the subject experts will evaluate the representations, and the final answer key will be released thereafter. The final results will be prepared based on this updated key.

This year, around 28 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2025 examination, out of which approximately 13.5 lakh appeared for the Tier 1 round. The examination was conducted at 255 centres across 126 cities nationwide, marking one of the largest recruitment exams for graduate-level government positions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for official updates regarding the release of the CGL Tier 1 answer key and objection window.