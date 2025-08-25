SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Fee Structure Revised

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
13:38 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conclude the objection submission process against the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025.
Candidates can submit challenges online at ssc.gov.in until 6 PM today, August 25, 2025.

The computer-based examination (CBE) for SSC Stenographer was conducted from August 6 to 11, 2025. The commission has also announced a major revision in its fee structure for answer key objections. Candidates will now have to pay ₹50 per question challenged, reduced from the earlier ₹100.

According to the SSC notification, “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.08.2025 (06:00PM) to 25.08.2025 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs. 50/- per question per answer challenged. In this regard the candidates may note that the fee for challenge has been reduced from earlier Rs.100/- to Rs.50/-. Representations received after 25.08.2025 (06:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

Steps to Raise Objections

  • Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in.
  • Log in using your registration number and password.
  • Click on the answer key challenge link under the exam name.
  • Review your SSC response sheet.
  • Select the question to challenge and provide justification.
  • Pay ₹50 per objection online.
  • Submit and save a copy for reference.

The SSC is also working on a refund mechanism, where the objection fee will be reimbursed if a candidate’s challenge is accepted. Until then, the revised fee of ₹50 per question will remain applicable.

Candidates are advised to download and print their response sheets, as they will not be available after the deadline.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
13:38 PM
SSC Stenographer Recruitment SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission Answer Key
