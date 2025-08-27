SSC Announces Rescheduling of Phase-XIII Exam for 59,500 Applicants- Read Official Notice Here

Summary The exam, which was earlier slated for August 29, 2025, will now be held on a revised date, which is expected to be communicated shortly by SSC’s Regional Offices Meanwhile, the admit cards for the rescheduled exam were released on August 26, 2025, and are available for download on the SSC’s official portal

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially rescheduled the Selection Posts Phase-XIII Examination 2025 for nearly 59,500 candidates, according to a notice released on its official website ssc.gov.in. The exam, which was earlier slated for August 29, 2025, will now be held on a revised date, which is expected to be communicated shortly by SSC’s Regional Offices.

The recruitment drive under SSC Phase 13 aims to fill 2,423 vacancies across various departments and ministries.

The SSC had earlier issued two notices — dated August 8 and August 21, 2025 — announcing the rescheduling for a section of candidates. The city intimation slip for the rescheduled candidates was made available on August 22, 2025. Also, the registration process commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the rescheduled exam were released on August 26, 2025, and are available for download on the SSC’s official portal. Candidates are advised to visit the site and ensure they have the updated details.

The SSC has stated that concerned Regional Offices will inform candidates about their rescheduled examination details via email and SMS. Therefore, applicants are advised to check their registered contact details regularly.

For further updates, candidates should monitor the SSC website and stay in touch with their respective regional offices.