SSC 2026

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Details Out, Application Begins - Check Link, Vacancy and Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
09:20 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the official notification for the Selection Post Phase 14 Examination 2026.
Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official SSC website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the official notification for the Selection Post Phase 14 Examination 2026, announcing a total of 3,003 vacancies across various posts. The recruitment drive is open to candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 to graduation, offering opportunities across multiple government departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in). The last date to complete the online application process is May 4, while the deadline for payment of the application fee is May 5. Candidates are advised to complete both steps within the stipulated timeline to ensure a successful submission. For incomplete or incorrect data filling in the application, the Commission will provide an edit window from May 11 to 13, to all registered applicants.

According to the announced schedule, the SSC Selection Post Phase 14 examination will be conducted in June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. While the exact dates of the examination have not yet been specified, the commission is expected to release the detailed exam schedule in due course.

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The SSC Phase 14 exam is conducted annually to recruit candidates for a variety of Selection Posts across government organisations. These positions include roles such as Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and several other posts depending on the educational qualifications of candidates.

The selection process will primarily be based on candidates’ performance in the written examination, followed by skill tests or other stages as applicable to specific posts.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility requirements and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Find the direct links here: application and full notification

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
09:21 AM
SSC 2026 Staff Selection Commission applications Exam dates Recruitment exam
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