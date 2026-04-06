SSC JE 2025 Tier II Admit Card Out at ssc.gov.in - Hall Ticket Details and Link Here

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Tier 2 examination. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier 1 stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Tier 2 examination. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier 1 stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, the SSC JE 2025 Tier 2 examination will be conducted on April 7 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The admit card serves as a crucial document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with valid identification on the day of the test.

The SSC JE Tier 2 hall ticket contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date, timing, and allotted examination centre. Aspirants are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities before the examination date.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the SSC JE Tier 2 admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official SSC website and click on the relevant link for the Tier 2 hall ticket. After entering their registration credentials, they can access and download the admit card. It is advisable to take a printout well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Only candidates who have successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 test. Those who qualify in this stage will proceed to the next phases of the recruitment process, including document verification and other selection procedures as prescribed by the commission.

Find the direct admit card download link here.