SSC CGL 2026 Application Begins, Detailed Notification and Tier I and II Exam Schedule Out

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The online application process for SSC CGL 2026 commenced on May 21.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. Through the recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 12,256 vacancies in various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts across different ministries, departments, and government organisations.

The online application process for SSC CGL 2026 commenced on May 21, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in, until June 22, 2026. The Commission has activated the registration link on its portal, allowing candidates to complete the application process online.

According to the official schedule released by the Staff Selection Commission, the last date for payment of the application fee is June 23, 2026. Candidates will also be given an opportunity to make corrections in their submitted application forms during the correction window scheduled from June 29 to July 1, 2026, after payment of the prescribed correction charges.

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The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026, while the Tier-II examination is tentatively planned for December 2026.

The recruitment process includes appointments to several sought-after government posts, including Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Accountant, Postal Assistant, Tax Assistant, and several other positions.

Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2026 are required to first complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if they are new users on the SSC portal. After registration, applicants must log in using their credentials and fill in personal, educational, and category-related details carefully in the application form.

Applicants will also need to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format. After payment of the application fee, candidates are advised to review all details carefully before final submission and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The SSC CGL 2026 selection process will consist of two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). The Tier-I examination will carry a total of 200 marks and will be conducted for a duration of one hour. The examination will include negative marking, with 0.50 marks being deducted for every incorrect answer.

The Tier-II examination will cover subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Data Entry Speed Test. Separate papers will also be conducted for candidates applying for Statistics and Finance & Economics posts.

The application fee for SSC CGL 2026 has been fixed at ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed notification available on the official SSC website for information related to eligibility criteria, syllabus, reservation policy, examination pattern, and post-wise vacancies before submitting their applications.

Find the direct links: notification and application