BSEB Opens Grievance Redressal Centres and Online Complaint Portal for Exams, Board Issues

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched dedicated enquiry-cum-grievance redressal centres to provide faster and more organised solutions to complaints. Along with the physical grievance centres, the Board has also introduced an online grievance portal.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has launched dedicated enquiry-cum-grievance redressal centres to provide faster and more organised solutions to complaints related to examinations and board services. The initiative was inaugurated by the Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari at the Board’s headquarters on Sinha Library Road and at the academic building in Patna.

Along with the physical grievance centres, the Board has also introduced an online grievance portal to simplify the complaint resolution process for students, parents, and educational institutions. Through the digital platform, applicants can register complaints online and monitor the progress of their cases. The Board stated that once grievances are resolved, updates will be communicated to applicants through SMS alerts as well as through the online portal.

Speaking at the launch event, Mithilesh Tiwari said the education department has been working towards building a transparent and efficient grievance redressal mechanism since he assumed office. He stated that the newly introduced system is aimed at ensuring that students and members of the public receive timely assistance without facing unnecessary delays or repeated visits to offices.

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BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said the Board had been directed to improve accessibility and transparency in its services for students, guardians, and educational institutions. According to him, the newly established centres are expected to address complaints in a structured and time-bound manner.

To streamline grievance handling, the Board has set up five separate counters dedicated to different categories of complaints. The first counter will deal with grievances related to Matric annual and compartment examinations, while the second counter has been assigned matters concerning Intermediate annual and compartment examinations.

The third counter will handle issues linked to examinations such as STET, DElEd, Simultala Residential School entrance examinations, competency tests, and ITI language examinations. Complaints associated with academic matters, including school affiliation, DElEd affiliation and scholarship-related issues will be addressed at the fourth counter.

Meanwhile, the fifth counter has been designated for all other Board-related matters, including administrative and pension-related grievances. Officials stated that the objective behind the separate counters is to ensure quicker disposal of complaints and minimise the inconvenience faced by applicants.

The Board has also introduced an online tracking system to enhance transparency in the grievance resolution process. Every complaint registered at the centres will be provided with a unique reference number, allowing applicants to check the status of their grievances online and through SMS notifications.

According to officials, complaints will be digitally forwarded to the concerned departments and officers, which is expected to speed up the process and improve coordination between various sections of the Board. The online system is also intended to reduce the need for applicants to make repeated visits to Board offices for updates regarding their complaints.

BSEB said the new grievance centres are expected to function as a single-window support system for students, parents, and educational institutions seeking assistance on a range of examination and administrative matters. With the launch of both physical enquiry centres and the online grievance portal, the Board aims to strengthen public service delivery and ensure quicker resolution of issues across the state.