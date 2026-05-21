Karnataka II PUC Examination

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 Announced - Download Link and Scorecard Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2026
16:29 PM

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Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 today, May 21.
Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official websites.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 today, May 21. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official websites, dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official portals, the results have also been made accessible through the Karnataka One application, allowing students to conveniently access their marks online.

The Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 was conducted between April 25 and May 9, 2026, for students who wanted to improve their scores or clear subjects after the declaration of the main board examination results. According to official information, more than 1.78 lakh candidates had registered for the supplementary examination this year.

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To access the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Result 2026, candidates need to visit the official result websites and click on the result link available on the homepage. Students will then be required to enter their registration number and select their stream or subject combination before submitting the details. Once the information is entered correctly, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the result for future admission and academic purposes.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The results for the main examination were announced on April 9, following which eligible students were given the opportunity to appear for Exam 2 to improve their performance or clear failed subjects.

The supplementary examination system introduced by the Board is aimed at helping students avoid losing an academic year by providing multiple opportunities to improve scores within the same academic cycle.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites for updates regarding mark sheets, revaluation procedures, Exam 3 notifications, and other important announcements related to the Karnataka II PUC examinations.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
16:30 PM
Karnataka II PUC Examination Karnataka schools Board Exam 2026 Result
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