SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Slip Out Now: Download Link and All Updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the city intimation slip for candidates eligible to reappear in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The re-exam, scheduled for October 14, 2025, will be conducted for candidates affected by the Mumbai fire incident and technical disruptions during the original exam held between September 12 and 26, 2025.

Eligible candidates can log in to the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in — to check their re-exam details. The Commission will also notify shortlisted candidates via SMS and email.

How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Intimation Slip

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on “Login” and enter your registration number and password.

Select the link for the city intimation slip or admit card.

Download and save the document for future reference.

According to reports, SSC received over 18,000 feedback submissions regarding technical glitches at various centres. After verifying genuine cases, the Commission decided to reschedule exams for affected candidates and accepted valid date-change requests. However, candidates found involved in malpractices have been debarred from the re-exam.

The admit card for the re-examination will be available for download starting October 9, 2025, through the candidate login portal on the official website.

Find the direct city slip download link here.