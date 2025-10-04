SSC Exam Reforms: Introduces Review Facility & New Feedback Portal, Strengthens Security

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced several new facilities for candidates appearing in the SSC exams, aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness, and convenience. Candidates can now access their question papers, individual responses, and correct answers, with the option to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting valid evidence.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced several new facilities for candidates appearing in the SSC exams, aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness, and convenience. Candidates can now access their question papers, individual responses, and correct answers, with the option to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting valid evidence. Notably, the commission has reduced the fee for challenging each question from ₹100 to ₹50, making the process more accessible.

In addition to the existing toll-free helpline (1800-309-3063), SSC has launched a dedicated online feedback and complaint portal to address grievances more effectively. It has also created an official handle on X, @SSC_GoI, urging aspirants to rely only on verified updates and avoid misleading information circulating online.

Fairness and Security Measures

To maintain fairness, SSC has introduced a new equi-percentile normalisation method, which compares candidates’ performance based on percentile scores instead of raw marks. This ensures a level playing field, especially when there are variations in difficulty across different exam shifts.

To prevent malpractice, the commission has adopted Aadhaar-based verification to eliminate impersonation and has shifted to a digital transmission system for question papers to prevent leaks. Leading IT firms have also been roped in to strengthen cybersecurity and curb unfair practices. Officials confirmed that exam monitoring has been made stricter, with stringent action being taken against both candidates and centres found violating norms.

SSC’s Upcoming Exams

According to the official press release, SSC has also announced its upcoming examination schedule. Between October 2025 and March 2026, several key exams will be conducted, including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police and CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and Delhi Police technical cadre recruitment exams. The commission emphasised that its reforms will ensure these tests remain fair, secure, and candidate-friendly.

Additionally, due to technical glitches at certain centres, SSC has announced a re-exam for the CGL 2025 affected candidates on October 14, 2025. The facility to challenge the answer key will open the following day, October 15, 2025.

Candidates scheduled for the re-exam will be able to download their city intimation slip from October 5 and their admit card from October 9, 2025. The commission will inform the concerned candidates individually through email and SMS.

With these new measures, SSC has reinforced its commitment to transparent and hassle-free examinations, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.