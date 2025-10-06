Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Check Result & Required Documents

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Oct 2025
10:02 AM

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 round 1 counselling. Candidates who participated in the first round can now check and download their PGCET 2025 final allotment order through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the allotment order, candidates must log in using their CET number and the captcha code displayed on the screen. As per the KEA notification, those who have been allotted seats must exercise one of the four available choices after carefully reading the instructions and understanding the implications.

Candidates who fail to choose any option within the given timeframe will automatically forfeit their allotted seats without any further notice. Detailed information about the four choices and next steps in the admission process is available on the KEA portal.

Candidates who select Choice 1 or Choice 2 will need to pay the prescribed fees between October 6 and October 8, 2025. Those opting for Choice 1 must also download the confirmation slip after payment and report to the allotted colleges by October 9, 2025, with the slip.

Applicants who did not receive a seat in round 1 are not required to exercise any choice at this stage but will have to log in again during the second round to confirm participation.

Documents Required for Reporting

Candidates allotted seats under Choice 1 must carry the following documents to the reporting institute:

  1. Printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2025 application form
  2. PGCET 2025 hall ticket
  3. GATE 2025 scorecard (if applicable)
  4. Two passport-size photographs
  5. SSLC/Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
  6. Qualifying degree/provisional certificate
  7. Category and income certificates (if applicable)
  8. Work certificate (for MTech/ME/MArch part-time courses)

The schedule for round 2 counselling and option entry will be announced soon on the KEA website.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
10:03 AM
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority seat allotment Result Counselling
