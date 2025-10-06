CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens - Know Editable Fields and Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Oct 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has activated the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 application correction window. Registered candidates can now edit their CAT 2025 application form on the official website — iimcat.ac.in — till October 7, 2025.

Applicants can modify details such as photograph, signature, test city preference, and name during this correction period. No additional fee will be charged for making changes in the application form. However, candidates must note that details like date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and state cannot be edited.

Steps to Edit CAT 2025 Application Form

  • Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Registered Candidate Login” tab.
  • Log in using your registered credentials.
  • Make the necessary corrections and click on “Save”.
  • Download and print the updated application form for future reference.

Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be allowed, so candidates are advised to carefully review all details before saving the changes to avoid application rejection.

The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of two hours. The exam will feature three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2025 serves as a gateway to admission in prestigious IIMs and other leading B-schools across India.

Find the direct login link here.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
09:43 AM
CAT 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT) IIM Kozhikode applications
