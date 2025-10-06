AP Inter Exam 2026: BIEAP Releases Tentative Time Table for 1st, 2nd Year Students

Summary The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the tentative time table for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. As per the official schedule, first-year exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the tentative time table for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. As per the official schedule, first-year exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in the morning session from 9 AM to Noon. Students can check and download the detailed schedule from the official website — bieap-gov.org.

The second-year exams are scheduled to begin on February 24, 2026, and backlog exams for first-year students will be held simultaneously. The English paper, common to both years, will be conducted on February 25, 2026.

For the third paper, first-year students will appear for History Paper-1, while second-year students will take Botany and History exams on February 27, 2026. The first exam for both years will be a language paper (Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, or other languages).

Practical exams will be held from February 1 to 10, 2026, for general courses, and from January 27 to February 10, 2026, for vocational courses in two sessions — 9 AM to Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM.

The AP Intermediate Exams 2026 are crucial as they assess students’ academic performance across first and second years and determine eligibility for higher education opportunities.