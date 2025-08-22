SSC 2025

Selection Post Phase 13 - SSC Releases New Notice Regarding Exam Dates; City Slip Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
11:52 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the rescheduling of the Phase-XIII (13) Examination 2025 for around 59,500 candidates.
The Commission issued the official notification on its website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the rescheduling of the Phase-XIII (13) Examination 2025 for around 59,500 candidates. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted on August 29, 2025. The Commission issued the official notification on its website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the decision was taken after an analysis of logs from all shifts of the SSC Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination 2025. “In terms of Important Notice No. EC 01/07/2025-EC dated 08.08.2025 regarding SSC 2025 Examinations, the Commission has decided to provide another opportunity to approximately 59,500 candidates based on the analysis of logs of all shifts of Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025, by rescheduling their exam on 29.08.2025,” the notification stated.

Candidates can check whether their examination has been rescheduled through the candidate login on the official portal. Those whose exams are rescheduled will be able to view their examination city details from today, i.e., August 22 onwards. The SSC Phase-XIII admit card for such candidates can be downloaded from August 26, 2025, by logging in to the designated module.

Additionally, candidates will also be informed about their rescheduled exam via email and SMS by their respective Regional SSC Offices.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
11:55 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission exam schedule
