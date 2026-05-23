Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Date Preponed Following Bakrid Holiday; Admit Card Release Shortly

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2026
13:13 PM

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Summary
According to an official notice issued by the commission, the SSC GD Constable examination, which was earlier scheduled for May 28, 2026, will now be conducted on May 27, 2026
The rescheduling was announced after the Department of Personnel and Training revised the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday through an official memorandum

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the examination date for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026.

According to an official notice issued by the commission, the SSC GD Constable examination, which was earlier scheduled for May 28, 2026, will now be conducted on May 27, 2026.

The rescheduling was announced after the Department of Personnel and Training revised the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday through an official memorandum.

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The commission has advised candidates to take note of the revised examination date and make arrangements accordingly. SSC also informed that admit cards for the recruitment examination will be released two to three days before the revised exam date.

Candidates who registered for the SSC GD Constable recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards through the candidate login module available on the official SSC website, SSC Official Website.

SSC GD Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official SSC website
  • Click on the SSC GD 2026 admit card link
  • Enter valid login credentials
  • Click on the submit button
  • The admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

In its advisory, the commission urged candidates to remain alert and regularly check the official portal for updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions.

“Candidates should stay alert, check their admit cards as soon as they are released, and plan their travel and other arrangements according to the new exam date,” the commission stated.

Last updated on 23 May 2026
14:16 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2026 SSC GD 2026 SSC job aspirants
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