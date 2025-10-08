Staff Selection Commission

SSC Launches Official X (Formerly Twitter) Account for Timely Exam Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
13:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The authentic handle @SSC_GoI will now serve as the Commission’s official channel for disseminating timely updates, announcements, and key information related to various SSC recruitment exams
SSC officials have clarified that this access will be restricted during ongoing multi-shift examinations, in order to maintain the integrity of the exam process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially launched its presence on X (formerly known as Twitter), aiming to streamline communication with candidates and the general public. The authentic handle @SSC_GoI will now serve as the Commission’s official channel for disseminating timely updates, announcements, and key information related to various SSC recruitment exams.

In an official notice, the Commission stated, "This is to inform all candidates that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now active on X (formerly Twitter). For timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, you can follow us on our official X handle: @SSC_GoI."

The Commission has urged candidates, parents, and other stakeholders to follow only the verified handle and remain cautious of fake or similarly named accounts that may spread misinformation. By centralizing official communication, SSC aims to prevent confusion and ensure that candidates receive accurate and timely information regarding examination schedules, result announcements, application processes, and other important notifications.

In a parallel move towards greater transparency and candidate support, SSC has announced a new policy allowing candidates to view, store, and review their question papers along with submitted responses and the official answer keys. This initiative will enable candidates to challenge the answer keys with supporting evidence and keep copies for personal reference and learning.

SSC officials have clarified that this access will be restricted during ongoing multi-shift examinations, in order to maintain the integrity of the exam process and prevent leakage or compromise of future question papers.

The Commission’s recent steps reflect a broader push toward digitization, transparency, and candidate empowerment in one of India’s largest recruitment bodies. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official SSC website and now the newly launched @SSC_GoI handle on X for authentic information.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
13:24 PM
