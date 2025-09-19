SSC Introduces Feedback Module to Boost Transparency - CGL Exam Ongoing Across 129 Cities

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a new Feedback Module on its official website, enabling candidates to share their suggestions and concerns directly. Officials stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and improving the examination experience, with appropriate action being taken based on inputs received.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a new Feedback Module on its official website, enabling candidates to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission. Officials stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and improving the examination experience, with appropriate action being taken based on inputs received.

The SSC CGLE 2025 began on September 12 and will run until September 26, with over 28 lakh candidates expected to appear. The test is being conducted in three shifts daily across 227 venues in 129 cities. So far, more than 5.26 lakh candidates have successfully appeared for the exam without major technical issues.

While a few centres reported minor technical glitches, SSC said corrective measures were immediately taken. Additionally, the Commission has rescheduled exam dates for around 1,100 candidates whose schedules clashed with other competitive exams or who had other valid reasons.

In line with its commitment to integrity, SSC has issued public notices on September 10 and 17 citing instances of malpractice. Officials added that such measures, combined with the new feedback facility, reaffirm the Commission’s focus on fairness, accountability, and a candidate-friendly recruitment process.

The CGLE is one of India’s most competitive exams, opening doors to Group B and Group C posts in government departments. With these new initiatives, SSC aims to make the large-scale recruitment process more transparent and responsive to candidate needs.