Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
17:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
SSC JE Paper I was released on August 20, 2024, and subsequently Paper II was conducted on November 6, 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the SSC JE Paper II Results 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Paper I was released on August 20, 2024, and subsequently Paper II was conducted on November 6, 2024.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the tentative Answer Keys of Paper-II of the Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation accordingly. As per the provision of the Notice of the Examination, marks scored by the candidates in both Paper-I and Paper-II have been used for determining the final merit and cut-off marks,” mentioned the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II for UR is 30% (Paper I: 60, Paper II: 90). For OBC/EWS, it is 25% (Paper I: 50, Paper II: 75), For all other categories, it is 20% (Paper I: 40, Paper II: 60).

SSC JE Paper II 2024 Results: Direct Link

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
17:25 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC JE 2024 SSC job aspirants SSC 2024
Similar stories
Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

Staff Selection Commission

SSC releases PET/PST for SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024- Direct Link Here

Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC issues notification regarding updating OTR Profiles of candidates for CSE and IF. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC issues notification regarding updating OTR Profiles of candidates for CSE and IF. . .

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

Staff Selection Commission

SSC releases PET/PST for SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024- Direct Link Here

NBEMS

NEET SS 2025: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in- Know Important Dates Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality