Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the SSC JE Paper II Results 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Paper I was released on August 20, 2024, and subsequently Paper II was conducted on November 6, 2024.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the tentative Answer Keys of Paper-II of the Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation accordingly. As per the provision of the Notice of the Examination, marks scored by the candidates in both Paper-I and Paper-II have been used for determining the final merit and cut-off marks,” mentioned the official notice.

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II for UR is 30% (Paper I: 60, Paper II: 90). For OBC/EWS, it is 25% (Paper I: 50, Paper II: 75), For all other categories, it is 20% (Paper I: 40, Paper II: 60).

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.