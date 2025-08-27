SSC

Staff Selection Commission Issues Important Notice Regarding OTR Profile- Read Official Notice Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Aug 2025
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The SSC OTR window, which opened on August 14, is available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in
SSC issued a reminder to all candidates regarding the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which is set to close on August 31, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a reminder to all candidates regarding the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which is set to close on August 31, 2025. Candidates wishing to make changes to their OTR profiles must complete the editing process by this deadline. The window, which opened on August 14, is available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

The Commission has made it clear that no further opportunity to edit the OTR details will be provided once the window closes. “Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” the SSC stated in its official notice.

The One Time Registration system is a mandatory process for all candidates applying for SSC recruitment exams. It streamlines the application procedure by allowing candidates to use a single login for all future applications, removing the need to register separately for each exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC OTR Profile: Steps to create

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, and education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation

Candidates are advised to review their OTR profiles carefully and make any necessary corrections before the deadline.

Last updated on 27 Aug 2025
15:19 PM
SSC SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG 2025

WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link t. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Application 2025 Edit Window Opens on Sept 2; Read Official Notice Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG 2025

WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link t. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Application 2025 Edit Window Opens on Sept 2; Read Official Notice Inside

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

BSEH To Declare HTET Result 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Read Latest Updates Inside

GATE

GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow, August 28; Exam Scheduled for February

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality