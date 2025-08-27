Staff Selection Commission Issues Important Notice Regarding OTR Profile- Read Official Notice Here

Summary The SSC OTR window, which opened on August 14, is available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in SSC issued a reminder to all candidates regarding the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which is set to close on August 31, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a reminder to all candidates regarding the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which is set to close on August 31, 2025. Candidates wishing to make changes to their OTR profiles must complete the editing process by this deadline. The window, which opened on August 14, is available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

The Commission has made it clear that no further opportunity to edit the OTR details will be provided once the window closes. “Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” the SSC stated in its official notice.

The One Time Registration system is a mandatory process for all candidates applying for SSC recruitment exams. It streamlines the application procedure by allowing candidates to use a single login for all future applications, removing the need to register separately for each exam.

SSC OTR Profile: Steps to create

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, and education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation

Candidates are advised to review their OTR profiles carefully and make any necessary corrections before the deadline.