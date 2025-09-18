SSC Warns Candidates Against Malpractices in CGL 2025, Cautions of Strict Action!

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strong advisory warning candidates against indulging in malpractices during the ongoing Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The commission stated that advanced technological and digital security measures have been deployed to monitor each candidate's terminal in real time across examination centres.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strong advisory warning candidates against indulging in malpractices during the ongoing Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The commission stated that advanced technological and digital security measures have been deployed to monitor each candidate's terminal in real time across examination centres.

According to SSC, its monitoring system has already detected attempts at remote takeovers and hacking of candidate nodes in certain centres. The commission emphasised that such activities remain under close watch and will not go unpunished.

After the conclusion of the examination, evidence collected from digital footprints will be used to identify offenders. Candidates found guilty of such acts risk debarment from future exams and may also face criminal proceedings. Furthermore, examination centres found complicit in facilitating or ignoring such misconduct could face legal action as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC clarified that although malpractices have been detected, the ongoing CGL exam will not be disrupted immediately in order to avoid disturbing other candidates. However, candidates identified will have their scores withheld and will be barred under established procedures.

Urging aspirants to maintain fairness, the commission reiterated that any attempt to compromise the examination system will invite severe consequences.

Meanwhile, the SSC confirmed that the CGL 2025 exam is continuing smoothly nationwide, countering rumours of widespread cancellations. Out of 2,435 planned shifts, only 25 shifts were cancelled, affecting 7,705 candidates. The examination is scheduled to run till September 26, 2025, across 227 centres in multiple shifts.

Read the official notice here.