SSC Introduces Equipercentile Method for Score Normalisation - Comparison and Explanation

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a major update to its score normalisation process for exams held across multiple shifts. To ensure fairness and comparability among candidates, the commission has adopted the equipercentile method, replacing the earlier system that relied on averages and score variation. The new procedure was formally notified on June 2, 2025, through an official notice on the SSC website.

Earlier, SSC used a formula-based approach introduced in February 2019, where scores were adjusted using the highest marks, average marks, and variation of scores within each shift. This was aimed at preventing candidates in tougher shifts from being at a disadvantage.

The new equipercentile method instead evaluates candidates based on their percentile position within a shift. For example, if a candidate has outperformed 80% of test-takers in one shift, their score will be equated with a candidate who also ranked above 80% of participants in another shift. This approach ensures that performance is judged relative to peers rather than raw marks, which can vary with the difficulty level of each paper.

SSC stated that this updated method offers a more balanced and equitable comparison across shifts and addresses inconsistencies that candidates may have faced earlier. The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to improving examination systems, emphasising that fairness and transparency remain top priorities.

With this change, candidates can expect a standardised evaluation process that ensures no aspirant is penalised due to the exam shift they were assigned.