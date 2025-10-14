SSC GD Result 2025 Declared: Check Link, Gender-Wise Cutoffs and Medical Exam Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the results for the General Duty (GD) Constable 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). A total of 1,26,736 candidates have qualified in this stage of the recruitment process.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the results for the General Duty (GD) Constable 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). A total of 1,26,736 candidates have qualified in this stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who appeared for the tests can now check their results through the official website — ssc.gov.in.

According to the SSC notification, 13,073 female candidates, along with 21 under special categories, and 1,13,311 male candidates, along with 331 under special categories, have cleared the PET and PST round. The physical tests were conducted for 3,94,121 candidates who were shortlisted from the computer-based examination held earlier this year. Out of them, 2,59,359 candidates appeared, while 1,34,762 were absent. The results of some candidates have been temporarily withheld, and 45 female candidates were marked temporarily unfit.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies, including positions in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

The Commission has also released detailed lists of shortlisted candidates. List 1 includes 9,179 female candidates provisionally qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV), while List 2 contains 86,085 male candidates for the same stage.

Additionally, List 3 and List 4 include candidates whose results have been withheld due to various reasons, and List 5 mentions 68 candidates debarred from the recruitment process.

Along with the results, the state-wise SSC GD Constable 2025 cut-off marks for both male and female candidates have also been published. Qualified candidates will now proceed to the medical and document verification rounds as part of the final selection process.

Find the detailed result and cutoffs here.