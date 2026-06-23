SSC CHSL 2025 Option-Cum-Preference Submission Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially extended the deadline for submitting the Option-Cum-Preference Form for candidates who appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. The extension provides additional time for applicants to carefully select their preferred positions and departments through the official SSC portal (ssc.gov.in).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially extended the deadline for submitting the Option-Cum-Preference Form for candidates who appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. According to an official notice issued by the commission, eligible candidates can now exercise their post and department preferences until June 25, 2026. The extension provides additional time for applicants to carefully select their preferred positions and departments through the official SSC portal (ssc.gov.in).

The commission has advised candidates to complete the process well before the revised deadline by logging into their accounts using their registration number and password. The Option-Cum-Preference Form is a crucial stage of the recruitment process and plays a significant role in determining the final allocation of posts for successful candidates.

Through the SSC CHSL examination, the commission recruits candidates for several Group C positions in various Central Government ministries, departments, and offices. These include posts such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Since vacancies are spread across multiple government offices and departments throughout the country, candidates are required to indicate their preferences regarding the posts and organisations where they would like to be appointed.

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The commission has clarified that final post allocation is determined based on two major factors: the candidate's performance in the examination and the order of preferences submitted through the Option-Cum-Preference Form. Consequently, the preference submission process is not merely a formality but an essential component of the recruitment procedure.

SSC has also issued an important warning for candidates who fail to submit their preferences within the stipulated period. According to the notice, candidates who do not complete the Option-Cum-Preference Form will not be considered for post allocation during the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) or the final selection process. The commission has further stated that no additional opportunity will be provided after the deadline expires, making timely submission mandatory for all eligible candidates.

To complete the process, candidates must visit the official SSC website and log in using their registration credentials. After entering the required captcha code, applicants need to access the Option-Cum-Preference Form through their candidate dashboard. They must then select the examination year 2025 and carefully review the list of available posts and departments.

Candidates are required to arrange their preferred posts in order of priority, beginning with the most desired option and ending with the least preferred choice. Before submitting the form, applicants should thoroughly verify all entered details to avoid errors. Once satisfied, they can submit the preferences online before 11.59 PM on June 25, 2026. The commission has also advised candidates to download and retain a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.