Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins; Eligibility, Steps & Vacancy

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering a total of 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable (Executive) for both male and female candidates, including reserved slots for ex-servicemen. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment process will be carried out in multiple stages. Candidates will first have to appear for a computer-based online test, followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT). Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, with age relaxations provided to reserved categories as per government norms. The vacancies have been distributed across several categories, including Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), to ensure inclusive representation.

The online application has already begun and will remain open until October 21, 2025 (11 PM). Candidates can make the online payment of the application fee until October 22, 2025 (11 PM). A dedicated application correction window will be available from October 29 to 31, 2025, for those who need to edit their submitted forms. The Delhi Police Constable exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025 or January 2026.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates, SC/ST candidates, and eligible ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee. Payments must strictly be made online through digital modes such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay debit cards, with no offline payment options accepted.

For registration, candidates need to visit the SSC’s official portal and navigate to the Delhi Police Constable 2025 recruitment section. They must register with a valid email ID and mobile number, complete the application form by entering personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, and make the online fee payment within the given deadline.

Read the detailed notification here.