SSC GD Constable Admit card to be released soon of official website; Exam from February 4

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
15:30 PM
Representative Image File Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon be releasing the admit cards for the SSC GD exam on its official website. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ssc.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the exam will commence on February 4 and will continue till February 25, 2025.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will have to check whether the names, roll numbers and exaination centres are printed correctly on the admit card or not.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates must bring bring it to the notice of concerned authorities.

The commission will be releasing the city intimation slip before releasing the admit cards of the exam.

Eligible candidates will be selected for the positions through a computer-based examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination/document verification,

To appear in this exam candidates must be above the age of 18 years and should be under the age of 23 years.

The examination will consist of 80 questions each carrying 2 marks. The examination will be held for a duration of 60 minutes or one hour.

