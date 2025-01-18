SSC CGL Tier I 2024: Additional Results Released at ssc.gov.in; Know Tier II Dates Here

Summary Candidates who have sat for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), Tier I 2024 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in In List-1 (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer) of result of Tier-I of the said examination, a total of 18,436 candidates were shortlisted

The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional results. Candidates who have sat for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), Tier I 2024 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

In List-1 (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer) of result of Tier-I of the said examination, a total of 18,436 candidates were shortlisted and in List-2 (for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II) a total of 2833 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-II (Statistics)]. In List-3 a total of 1,65,240 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) (for all other posts).

The official notice reads, "Now, in compliance with Order dated 16.01.2025 in OA No. 474/2025 and Order dated 17.01.2025 in OA No. 239/2025 passed by Ld. CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, a total of 25+500=525 candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 are being allowed to appear provisionally subject to outcome of the above mentioned OAs, in Tier-II of examination to be conducted on 20th January, 2025."

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL Tier I Addition Results 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on the result link and a new page will open Click on SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result lists available on the page Check the roll numbers and download it Keep a printout of the same for future reference

According to the schedule, SSC CGL Tier II examination will take place on January 20, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card from January 18 onwards from the official website. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.