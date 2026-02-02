Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier 2 Response Sheets and Answer Key Out for 1.4 Lakh Candidates; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
14:52 PM

File Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) Tier-2 exams. Candidates who qualified Tier-1 and appeared for Tier-2 can challenge the question paper and answer key on the official website, ssc.gov.in, until February 3, 2026.

The response sheets are available through a login link using the candidate’s registration number and password. Those not satisfied with the answer key can submit objections at a fee of Rs 50 per question. Candidates will also be allowed to challenge individual questions.

“Representations received after 8:00 PM on February 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective response sheets, as these will not be available after the specified deadline,” the Commission said.

SSC clarified that the question paper hosted on the portal is strictly for personal use and self-analysis. “An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to candidates when they log in,” the Commission added.

Candidates are also required to submit their option-cum-preference when announced. Failure to submit preferences before the deadline will result in ineligibility for any post in the final result.

A total of 1.40 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the Tier-2 exam based on the SSC CGL Tier-1 results. Of these, 6,196 candidates qualified for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) posts, 2,781 for Sub-Inspector (SI) Grade 2 posts, and 1,31,027 for other posts.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
14:55 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Answer Key
