SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key Release Today; Objection Fee Slashed to ₹50- Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2025 today, October 15. Over 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the national-level recruitment exam will be able to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website — ssc.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the commission will also release individual candidates’ response sheets. This will enable candidates to compare their marked responses with the officially provided answers. The release of the answer key also marks the beginning of the objection window, where candidates can raise challenges to any answer they believe is incorrect.

In a notable move this year, the SSC has reduced the fee for challenging an answer from ₹100 to ₹50 per question. This change is aimed at making the process more accessible to a larger number of candidates. To submit an objection, candidates will need to log in through the official website, select the question(s) they wish to challenge, provide supporting documents or evidence, and pay the requisite fee before the deadline.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2025 was conducted across 126 cities and 255 examination centres over 45 shifts. The exam aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies across various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments. Among these vacancies, 6,183 are for candidates in the Unreserved (UR) category, 3,721 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 2,167 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 1,088 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 1,423 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The commission also held a re-examination on October 14 for certain candidates in Mumbai who were affected by technical issues due to a fire incident at their exam centre. These candidates will also be able to access their answer keys and raise objections accordingly.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key and response sheets as soon as they are made available and to carefully verify each answer. The objection window is typically open for only a few days. Once the objections are reviewed by subject experts, the SSC will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the candidates’ results.

For further updates, candidates should regularly check the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

