KNRUHS Releases Provisional Merit List for Telangana BSc Nursing Counselling 2025; 6,362 Candidates Eligible

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has published the provisional merit list for BSc Nursing admissions 2025 under the competent authority quota. The merit list includes a total of 6,362 candidates who have been declared eligible for the ongoing counselling process.

The merit list, based on NEET 2025 scores, includes candidates with ranks ranging from 602 to 48,715. It is now available on the official KNRUHS website for verification. Candidates have been given the option to submit grievances or discrepancies regarding the merit list via email to knrparamedadmission@gmail.com. The last date to raise objections is October 18, 2025 (by 5 PM).

Alongside the eligible candidates list, the university has also released a list of 152 ineligible candidates. These individuals were disqualified due to non-submission of essential documents such as the Class 9 study certificate, BiPC bridge course memo, original SSC marks memo, or for not fulfilling local category requirements.

The university has clarified that candidates who have been marked ineligible solely due to missing documents will be provided a final opportunity to submit the required certificates via email by the same deadline — October 18, 5 PM.

This year, Telangana’s BSc Nursing admissions are being conducted under the revised domicile policy, as per a recent court directive. The new rule mandates that students must have completed four years of continuous education in Telangana up to the qualifying examination in order to be considered under the local category.

In addition to the BSc Nursing merit list, KNRUHS has also released the merit list for Post Basic BSc Nursing counselling. A total of 475 candidates have been declared eligible for this round, while 82 candidates have been listed as ineligible, primarily due to documentation issues.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure timely submission of required certificates to avoid disqualification from the final merit list and subsequent counselling rounds.