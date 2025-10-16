ICSI CSEET 2026 Applications Open for January Session; Check Required Documents Here

Summary The CSEET is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026, and serves as the mandatory entry-level examination for aspiring Company Secretaries in India Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website — smash.icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially opened the registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January 2026 session. The CSEET is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026, and serves as the mandatory entry-level examination for aspiring Company Secretaries in India.

Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website — smash.icsi.edu. The last date to apply is December 15, 2025, and the registration fee is ₹2,000, payable online through the portal.

As per the eligibility criteria outlined by ICSI, candidates who have either passed or are currently appearing in Class 12 examinations, as well as undergraduates, can apply for the CSEET. Upon registration, candidates will also be granted free access to virtual teaching classes and official CSEET study material to assist in their preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

To successfully clear the exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, with at least 40% marks in each subject. The exam assesses knowledge across multiple areas including business communication, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and current affairs.

CSEET January 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Applicants will need to upload the following documents during the registration process:

Passport-size photograph (20 KB – 50 KB)

Scanned signature (10 KB – 20 KB)

Class 10 pass certificate (for date of birth verification)

Class 12 admit card (for those appearing) or Class 12 marksheet/certificate (for those who have passed)

Category certificate (if applying for fee concession)

Government-issued ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, or Ration Card)

Candidates are advised to ensure that all uploaded documents meet the specified size and format requirements to avoid delays or rejections during the application process.

For timely updates and more information regarding exam guidelines, candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICSI portal regularly.