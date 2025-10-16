Kerala government

Kerala PSC Releases Provisional Merit List for Civil Excise Officer Recruitment 2025- Link Here

Posted on 16 Oct 2025
13:53 PM

Summary
The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of Civil Excise Officers (Trainee). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the list from the official website — keralapsc.gov.in.

The merit list is based on performance in the OMR-based written exam conducted on May 17, 2025, and the endurance test held on September 16 and 17, 2025.

According to the official notification, a total of 223 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Shortlisted candidates are required to:

  • Download their hall tickets for the Physical Efficiency Test from their One-Time Registration (OTR) profile on the Kerala PSC website.
  • Appear in person for the test on the scheduled date.
  • Carry their hall ticket and a medical certificate in the prescribed format at the time of the physical test.

Kerala PSC CEO Merit List 2025: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:

  1. Visit the official website: keralapsc.gov.in
  2. Go to the “Results” section on the homepage
  3. Click on “Short List”
  4. Find and click the relevant link for the Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) 2025 merit list
  5. Download the PDF and search for your name or roll number
  6. Save and print the list for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for further updates regarding the physical test schedule and other recruitment-related announcements.

Kerala PSC CEO Merit List 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Oct 2025
13:54 PM
Kerala government merit list
