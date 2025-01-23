SSC CGL 2024: Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government

The Staff Selection Commission is set to close the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 objection window for Tier II tomorrow i.e. on January 24, 2025. Eligible candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government.The link to raise objections for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) answer key, which was released on January 21, 2025, will close at 6 p.m. tomorrow, January 24, 2025. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CGL 2024 Answer Key Tier II: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier II link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will get the objection window link Click on the link and enter the login details Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed Click on the answers you want to raise objections for Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SSC CGL 2024 Answer Key Tier II Objection Window: Direct Link

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. SSC CGL Tier II response sheets have also been released. The Commission would obtain Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within the stipulated time period mentioned therein.