NEET MDS 2026 Registration Window Opens - Check Application Link, Steps and Eligibility

Summary NBEMS has officially opened the online application window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 today, March 14. Eligible candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate dental programmes can now submit their applications through the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the online application window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 today, March 14. Eligible candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate dental programmes can now submit their applications through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to complete the NEET MDS 2026 application process is March 30, 2026, until 11.55 PM.

To be eligible for the NEET MDS 2026 examination, candidates must have completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an institution recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI). In addition, applicants must possess either a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the DCI or a State Dental Council. Candidates are also required to complete a 12-month compulsory internship on or before May 31, 2026, to qualify for the examination.

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Steps to Apply for NEET MDS 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process. First, visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link titled “NEET MDS Registration 2026.” Applicants must then provide basic details to generate login credentials. After logging in to the candidate dashboard, they need to fill out the application form with the required personal and academic information.

Candidates must upload the necessary documents, including a photograph and signature, in the prescribed format and size. Following this, the application fee should be paid through the online payment gateway. Once the form is successfully submitted, candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are required to pay the prescribed application fee while submitting the form. The fee has been set at ₹3,500 for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories will need to pay ₹2,500 as the application fee.

After the registration period ends, NBEMS will provide an edit window from April 4 to 6 allowing applicants to modify specific details in their submitted forms if necessary. The final selective edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will open from April 21 to 22. The NEET MDS 2026 examination will be conducted in a computer-based format on May 2, 2026. The test will take place in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a total duration of three hours. The examination serves as the national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses offered by dental colleges across India. The board has also announced that the results of the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be declared by June 2.

Find the direct application link here.