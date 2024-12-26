South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1785 Apprentice Posts at rrcser.co.in; Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/ This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organisation

The South Eastern Railway is set to end the registration process for Apprentice posts on December 27, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on 28 November 2024. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have done Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2025.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in Click on South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates are exempted from paying any fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.