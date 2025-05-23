SLPRB Will Shortly Issue AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 at slprb.ap.gov.in- Read Latest Updates Here

Summary Once released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in The AP Police Constable hall ticket 2025 will be released at 5 pm

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) is expected to issue the admit cards for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in the Police Department written examination today, May 23. Once released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable hall ticket 2025 will be released at 5 pm.

“Candidates may download their Hall Tickets from 05.00 PM on 23.05.2025 to 31.05.2025 from the website of SLPRB, AP “(https://slprb.ap.gov.in)”. In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, such candidates may contact Help Line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to mail-slprb@gov.in during office hours,” SLPRB AP said in the official notification.

The Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the said posts were conducted from December 30, 2024 to February 1, 2025 at all 13 district headquarters. According to the schedule, the final written examination for these posts will be held on June 1, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm.

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in Open the Constable hall ticket download link given on the home page Enter your credentials and log in Check and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.