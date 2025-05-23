APSLPRB

SLPRB Will Shortly Issue AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 at slprb.ap.gov.in- Read Latest Updates Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
12:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in
The AP Police Constable hall ticket 2025 will be released at 5 pm

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) is expected to issue the admit cards for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in the Police Department written examination today, May 23. Once released, candidates can download the AP Police Constable hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable hall ticket 2025 will be released at 5 pm.

“Candidates may download their Hall Tickets from 05.00 PM on 23.05.2025 to 31.05.2025 from the website of SLPRB, AP “(https://slprb.ap.gov.in)”. In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, such candidates may contact Help Line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to mail-slprb@gov.in during office hours,” SLPRB AP said in the official notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the said posts were conducted from December 30, 2024 to February 1, 2025 at all 13 district headquarters. According to the schedule, the final written examination for these posts will be held on June 1, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm.

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to slprb.ap.gov.in
  2. Open the Constable hall ticket download link given on the home page
  3. Enter your credentials and log in
  4. Check and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 23 May 2025
12:58 PM
APSLPRB constable Police recruitment Admit Card
Similar stories
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window For PCM Group Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Det. . .

AISSEE 2025

AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List & Admission D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window For PCM Group Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Det. . .

AISSEE 2025

AISSEE Result 2025 Declared - NTA Publishes Classes VI, IX Toppers List & Admission D. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Released at jeeadv.ac.in — Download Now

JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key - How Many Questions Dropped?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality