SECR Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 Apprentice posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in- Details Here

The South East Central Railway, SECR invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprentice India at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process begins on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.

SECR Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Nagpur Division: 919 posts

Workshop Motibagh: 88 posts

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.