Exam Dates For NEET SS 2025, DNB (Broad Speciality), FMGE December 2025 Session OUT- Check Timetable Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the tentative schedule for the upcoming postgraduate and diploma medical exams. The list includes NEET SS 2025, the FMGE December session, and final theory exams for DrNB (Super Speciality), DNB (Broad Speciality), and diploma programmes. Candidates will be able to check the schedule by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) SS 2025 exam will be held on November 7 and 8, 2025 in two shifts each day: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session will be held on January 17, 2025 in two shifts. First shift from 9 am to 11:30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025

DrNB (SS) Final Theory Exam- October 29, 30, 31, 2025 ( 9 am to 12 noon)

NEET SS 2025- November 7 and 8, 2025 (9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

DNB (BS) Final Theory Exam- December 18, 19, 20, 21, 2025 (9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm)

FMGE December 2025 Session- January 17, 2026 (9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

NBEMS clarified that this is a tentative schedule, and the final dates for each examination will be declared through the respective Information Bulletins.