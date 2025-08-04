AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Update - Download Steps & Key Dates

Summary The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, is set to declare the final phase seat allotment result for the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 counselling today, August 4. Candidates who registered for the final round of counselling will be able to check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, is set to declare the final phase seat allotment result for the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 counselling today, August 4. Candidates who registered for the final round of counselling will be able to check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who secure a seat in this round will have to report to their allotted colleges between August 4 and August 8, 2025, carrying the required documents and paying the requisite college fee to confirm admission. Notably, academic sessions for newly admitted students will also begin on August 4, aligning with the admission schedule.

How to Check the Final Seat Allotment Result

To view and download the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment result:

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the "Final Phase Allotment Result" or "Allotment Order Download" link.

Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and password

View your seat allotment status displayed on the screen

Download and save the allotment order for college reporting

The seat allotment is based on the choices submitted during the final phase of registration, the rank secured in the AP EAMCET 2025 exam, and seat availability in the preferred colleges and courses. Candidates were required to freshly submit their course and college preferences during this round of counselling.