SCERT to Train 3.5 Lakh Primary Teachers with New Modules! Check Class-Wise Details

Summary The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is developing new training modules aimed at enhancing the teaching skills of primary school educators. According to information shared by the Bihar Education Department on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the initiative will cover approximately 3.5 lakh teachers.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is developing new training modules aimed at enhancing the teaching skills of primary school educators, with a focus on improving learning outcomes in early education. The initiative will cover approximately 3.5 lakh teachers and is part of a broader effort to strengthen classroom teaching practices.

According to information shared by the Bihar Education Department on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the training modules will be designed separately for Classes 1–2 and Classes 3–5. This differentiated approach is intended to provide more targeted, practical, and age-appropriate teaching strategies for educators working at different primary levels.

The proposed programme will emphasise activity-based learning, improved classroom interaction, and the adoption of effective teaching methodologies. By equipping teachers with better tools and techniques, SCERT aims to enhance foundational learning and ensure more engaging classroom environments for young students.

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Once the modules are finalised, they will be rolled out through structured training sessions, workshops, and capacity-building programmes. Teachers will be guided on implementing practical and interactive teaching methods in their daily classroom practices.

SCERT plays a key role in developing school curricula, teacher training programmes, and academic resources. This latest initiative is expected to support teachers in refining their instructional approaches and improving student engagement during the crucial early years of schooling.