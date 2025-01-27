SCC GD Constable Recruitment: Exam city slips, admit cards to be released soon - Details

Summary According to the notification, the city intimation slips will be available 10 days before the commencement of a particular day's exam while the admit cards will be released four days before the exam The admit cards will be released on the regional websites of SSC. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can login on the regional websites and download their admit cards

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon be releasing the city intimation slips and the admit cards for the Constable (GD) exam on its official website. A notification has been issued by the commission in this regard.

According to the notification, the city intimation slips will be available 10 days before the commencement of a particular day's exam while the admit cards will be released four days before the exam.

The admit cards will be released on the regional websites of SSC. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can login on the regional websites and download their admit cards.

How to download SSC GD Constable Admit cards once released?

Step 1: Visit the regional websites of SSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

The written test for SSC Constable GD will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2025 at various centres throughout the country.

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 other regional languages.