SC to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea on September 23; Case Listed First on the Board

The Supreme Court of India will hear a key petition regarding the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 examination on September 23, with the matter listed at the top of the board. The court will begin proceedings with the NEET PG 2025 case, which has drawn nationwide attention over alleged discrepancies in scores and lack of clarity in result publication.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule shortly. Once released, candidates can download the official schedule from the MCC website — mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, several states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have already begun their respective state-level NEET PG counselling processes.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to ensure greater transparency by publishing the raw scores, answer key, and details of the normalisation method used to calculate the results. However, the board has only released the question IDs and answers, failing to fully comply with the court’s instructions.

This partial disclosure has sparked concerns among medical aspirants, with many students reporting score discrepancies ranging between 50 to 150 marks. The petition before the SC seeks complete disclosure to ensure fairness and accountability in the highly competitive postgraduate medical entrance process.

In a related development, the Supreme Court will also hear a separate plea on reservation for transgender candidates in NEET PG 2025 admissions. The petitioners, members of the transgender community, have demanded horizontal reservation of 1% across all categories in postgraduate medical seats, highlighting the need for inclusive and equitable admission policies.

Both cases are being closely watched by the medical community and are expected to have significant implications for NEET PG 2025 admissions going forward.