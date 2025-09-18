SC Asks UGC to Consider Anti-Discrimination Measures: Check Key Recommendations Submitted

Summary The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to incorporate suggestions aimed at tackling ragging, sexual harassment, and caste or gender-based discrimination in higher education institutions. The move comes in response to growing concerns over student suicides linked to campus harassment and exclusion.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to incorporate suggestions aimed at tackling ragging, sexual harassment, and caste or gender-based discrimination in higher education institutions while finalising its draft regulations. The move comes in response to growing concerns over student suicides linked to campus harassment and exclusion.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi gave the UGC eight weeks to examine the recommendations, including the views of the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination on their campuses.

Key recommendations submitted

The suggestions placed before the court include:

Ban on discriminatory practices such as segregating hostels, classrooms, or lab groups by rank or performance.

No public display of merit lists or rank-based buddy systems that marginalise weaker students.

Timely disbursal of scholarships and fellowships to SC, ST, and OBC students, preventing harassment due to delays.

Strong internal grievance redressal systems, protection for complainants, and accountability of negligent authorities.

Mandatory mental health counselling and guidelines on caste-based discrimination.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the court that an expert committee had reviewed over 300 objections to the draft and suggested amendments, which the UGC is currently examining.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the mothers of Vemula and Tadvi, emphasised that the demand was only to ensure that no more students lose their lives to institutional discrimination.

The court had earlier permitted the UGC to publish its Draft Regulations 2025, which address ragging, sexual harassment, and bias based on caste, gender, and disability. The new framework is expected to strengthen the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations) 2012 and ensure accountability across central, state, private, and deemed universities.