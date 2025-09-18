UGC

SC Asks UGC to Consider Anti-Discrimination Measures: Check Key Recommendations Submitted

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
11:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to incorporate suggestions aimed at tackling ragging, sexual harassment, and caste or gender-based discrimination in higher education institutions.
The move comes in response to growing concerns over student suicides linked to campus harassment and exclusion.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to incorporate suggestions aimed at tackling ragging, sexual harassment, and caste or gender-based discrimination in higher education institutions while finalising its draft regulations. The move comes in response to growing concerns over student suicides linked to campus harassment and exclusion.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi gave the UGC eight weeks to examine the recommendations, including the views of the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination on their campuses.

Key recommendations submitted

ADVERTISEMENT

The suggestions placed before the court include:

  • Ban on discriminatory practices such as segregating hostels, classrooms, or lab groups by rank or performance.
  • No public display of merit lists or rank-based buddy systems that marginalise weaker students.
  • Timely disbursal of scholarships and fellowships to SC, ST, and OBC students, preventing harassment due to delays.
  • Strong internal grievance redressal systems, protection for complainants, and accountability of negligent authorities.
  • Mandatory mental health counselling and guidelines on caste-based discrimination.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the court that an expert committee had reviewed over 300 objections to the draft and suggested amendments, which the UGC is currently examining.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the mothers of Vemula and Tadvi, emphasised that the demand was only to ensure that no more students lose their lives to institutional discrimination.

The court had earlier permitted the UGC to publish its Draft Regulations 2025, which address ragging, sexual harassment, and bias based on caste, gender, and disability. The new framework is expected to strengthen the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations) 2012 and ensure accountability across central, state, private, and deemed universities.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
11:40 AM
UGC University Grants Commission Supreme Court
Similar stories
NEET UG

NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Sea. . .

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Finalised: NMC Adds 6,850 Seats, Total Rises to 1.23 Lakh for 2. . .

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Web Option Entry Extended! Check Revised Schedule . . .

AP OAMDC

APSCHE Announces AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Know Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Sea. . .

MBBS students

MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Finalised: NMC Adds 6,850 Seats, Total Rises to 1.23 Lakh for 2. . .

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Web Option Entry Extended! Check Revised Schedule . . .

AP OAMDC

APSCHE Announces AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Know Det. . .

UPSC

UPSC Releases Timetable for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2025; Exam from Novembe. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Verified List and Seat Matrix to be Out Today: Choice Filling. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality