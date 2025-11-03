Indian students to represent the nation at BRICS Skills Competition 2025 in China

Sister Nivedita University (SNU) takes immense pride in announcing that its students will once again represent India at the prestigious BRICS Skills Competition 2025, to be held in China.

The BRICS Skills Competition is a global platform that brings together young innovators from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to demonstrate their expertise in emerging domains such as Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Manufacturing, and Design. The initiative aims to promote international collaboration, skill excellence, and innovation, while strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.

SNU’s Legacy of Excellence – BRICS 2024

In the previous edition, SNU students brought laurels to the nation through their outstanding performance at the BRICS Skills Competition 2024.

Soumedhik Bharati secured the 2nd Prize (Offline Category)

Jishnu Baruah secured the 3rd Prize (Offline Category)

Eishita Kundu secured the 2nd Prize (Online Category)

2024 Winners

Their success was made possible under the dedicated mentorship of Dr. Indranil Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, who was honoured with the “Excellent Guidance Expert” award for his exceptional contribution.

Carrying the Torch Forward – BRICS 2025

Building on this success, SNU has once again been selected to represent India at the BRICS Skills Competition 2025. This year, students Sneha Kundu and Shibam Mandal (Offline Category), along with Tunir Adhikary, Ahana Dasgupta, and Saikat Pradhan (Online Category), will participate in the Data Analysis & Visualisation category. They have undergone extensive preparation under the expert guidance of Dr. Sayani Mondal, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

A Step Toward Global Exposure

The students’ journey to China marks a significant step towards international learning and collaboration, reflecting SNU’s commitment to nurturing future-ready global professionals. The university continues to provide its students with international exposure and opportunities that prepare them to meet global standards of excellence.

Sister Nivedita University remains steadfast in its mission to empower students through innovation, skill-based learning, and global engagement, bringing pride to both the institution and the nation.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of SNU by ABP Digital Brand Hub.