SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Awaited; Mains Exam Scheduled for September

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Aug 2025
Summary
Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to access their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in
The call letters for the mains examination are expected to be released on the official portal shortly after the prelims results are declared

The State Bank of India (SBI) has yet to announce the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to access their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Prelims were conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, across multiple examination centers. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 500 regular and 41 backlog posts for the position of Probationary Officer.

According to the official timeline, candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will proceed to the SBI PO Mains 2025, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in September. The call letters for the mains examination are expected to be released on the official portal shortly after the prelims results are declared.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

2. Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

3. Click on ‘Current Openings’, then select the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

4. Enter the required login credentials

5. View, download, and print your scorecard for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

  • Prelims Exam: August 2, 4 & 5, 2025
  • Result Declaration: Awaited (Expected soon)
  • Mains Exam: September 2025 (Tentative)
  • Mains Call Letter: To be released post result announcement
Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
SBI PO preliminary examination Results out
